I liked the way Counselor Lutterodt touched me – Naomi Campbell

Noami Campell, the nudist model who allowed Ghana’s controversial counselor George Lutterodt to ‘finger’ her on set has revealed she enjoyed the act which has been condemned by many.

It would be remembered that few weeks ago, Couselor Lutterodt brought this model to a program where he used her to demonstrate how men can make love to their partners.

In the demonstration, Lutterodt was over touching her from her hair to ears then to her boobs and finally to her vjayjay.

From the video which went viral many people believed Counselor Lutterodt fingered the model.

Watch the video below;

Counsellor Lutterodt plays with a lady's cl!t on Live TV pic.twitter.com/F922rntjK5 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) March 19, 2021

In an interview with Rashad of Ghpage TV, she revealed that though she was touched at various sensitive part by Lutterodt he never fingered her.

Asked if whether she enjoyed the act she revealed that she liked it when he was rubbing his hands in her hair and ears.

When questioned about the time he moved to his boobs and finally her vjayjay she responded that she liked it and moreover ladies loved to be touched on those parts.

Watch the interview below;

On the fingering aspect, she revealed that though Counselor Lutterodt didn’t do it, she wouldn’t mind if he had done it.