The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has claimed that countries are looking for Nana Addo as their President.

According to the NPP man, Ghanaians are not appreciative of all the good things that President Nana Addo has done for the country in terms of developments.

He claimed that because of the massive development in the country, other countries are lined up looking for him to be their President so they could also develop just like Ghana.

From his statement, one could say that all he was trying to prove was that indeed President Nana Addo has outdone all the achievements of Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Watch the video below: