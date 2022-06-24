- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster and controversial personality, Countryman Songo has been caught red-handed smoking his lungs out like there’s no tomorrow.

Commentary surrounding the trending video suggests that Country Man was probably getting high before entering the studio of Adom FM/TV to “fire” his deserving ones.

With reference to the video, Country Man had sneaked out of the studio and climbed to the top of a storey building to get high in the process of warming up to host his ‘FIRE FOR FIRE’ show.

Alot of Ghanaians who have come across this video have expressed that they aren’t shocked at all because they knew beforehand that Country Man Songo is a serial smoker.

Whiles some netizens are seriously bashing Countryman Song, his fans and loved ones have also jumped to his defence.

According to these people, there’s nothing wrong with smoking and it is only a crime in Africa due to our culture.