Couple with 3 sets of twins in 6 years expect to have more

A Nigerian man, Ibrahim and his wife have had three sets of twins in the six years of their marriage.

Ibrahim revealed that even though kids are hard to cater for himself and his wife would still consider having more.

The man, a native of Ologbin compound, Ejigbo, Osun State mentioned that as a couple their love for kids makes it easier to shower their twins with all the love they need.

Also, he expressed that once cleared medically possible, he does not mind bearing even more.

You don’t find people giving birth to twins every day, and it is indeed a blessing for the young couple to have had 3 sets in 6 beautiful years of marriage.

Ibrahim unveiled that his grandpa and his dad both had twins and so he wasn’t surprised that he did too because it runs in the family.

”Yes, I loved to have twins, even before I got married. I had always wanted to have them. During my wife’s second pregnancy, I was shocked when we went for an ultrasound and realised they were another set of twins. Many of my family members and friends were jealous when we gave birth to them (second twins). During the third birth, I knew I would have another set of twins due to what people have been saying and to God be the glory; my wife conceived and it was another set. Though the third birth was tough, we never experience what we experienced during the third birth but we give thanks to Allah”, Ibrahim said in an interview.