Couple caught with human head, hands and other body parts

By Armani Brooklyn
A husband and his wife have been nabbed by the Nigerian Police Force after a human head and other body parts were found in their room.

According to the police, they got hold of this information after the couple’s co-tenant reported to them about offensive odours that oozed from the suspects from before they were apprehended.

During questioning by the police, the suspects admitted they were herbalists and that the human parts, which included hands, breasts.

And other body parts were donated to them by one Michael, who they claimed lived in Abeokuta’s Adatan neighbourhood.

At the moment, all attempts to locate the aforementioned Michael have been unsuccessful because the suspects have been unable to locate his residence.

