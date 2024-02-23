Couple cry as no one attended their wedding after spending Ghc 338,298 (Video)

- Advertisement -

An American couple was left devastated after their wedding had no guests in attendance.

Daily Mail reports that the couple spent over $27,000 for the wedding and got confirmations from 88 guests.

One of the couple, @grayanxiety, shared a video on TikTok showing the empty wedding venue filled with tables for guests who never showed up.



”88 people said yes… not even 40 showed up,” a caption on the video read.

The video has amassed over five million views at the time of this report. While the couple’s situation is heartbreaking, another bride also created a similar situation.

