Couple cry as no one attended their wedding after spending Ghc 338,298 (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Couple cry as no one attended their wedding after spending Ghc 338,298 (Video)
An American couple was left devastated after their wedding had no guests in attendance.

Daily Mail reports that the couple spent over $27,000 for the wedding and got confirmations from 88 guests.

One of the couple, @grayanxiety, shared a video on TikTok showing the empty wedding venue filled with tables for guests who never showed up.


”88 people said yes… not even 40 showed up,” a caption on the video read.

The video has amassed over five million views at the time of this report. While the couple’s situation is heartbreaking, another bride also created a similar situation.

@barstoolsports

L Friends ? @planbriuncut (Via:@grayanxiety)

? original sound – meil.pluvv

