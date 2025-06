In a heartwarming show of love and resilience, a couple, Mr and Mrs Nsima, conducted their traditional wedding amid heavy rainfall in Ibiaku Awat Nkang community in Ibiono Ibom local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

During the wedding held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, guests, family members and friends are seen dancing, generally having fun and posing for photos at the flooded wedding venue.