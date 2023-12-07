Couple go viral for spending less than Ghc300 on their wedding wearing their old clothes and shoes

- Advertisement -

A young couple believed to be from the Eastern part of Africa has warmed many hearts on social media with their minimalistic wedding.

Pictures from the holy matrimony that has gone rife on social media capture the newlyweds exchanging vows with only one person in attendance alongside the officiating pastor.

As seen in the circulating photos, the two love birds didn’t buy any fancy clothes or shoes for their big event.

No drinks nor food were shared at the event as it was only witnessed by just two people.

Social media users who have come across the heartwarming pictures have applauded their newlyweds for their bravery for not conforming to society’s grand wedding which is usually a waste of money.

READ ALSO: Photos of the nursing training student who died in a gory accident with her alleged ‘sakawa’ boyfriend

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

They simply wore their old clothes which were well-cleaned and ironed as well as their old polished shoes.

Meanwhile, as some people are celebrating them for their smartness and minimalistic way of life, others have also raised concerns about the lack of presence of any family member most especially the parents of both couples.

According to these worried netizens, no matter the urgency or finances a wedding deserves the presence and blessings of parents from both parties

Kgomotso Chenset for instance commented – Where were the parents, siblings, relatives and all the close family? How did you manage to pull this upI need a lesson

Below are some of the different opinions from social media users gathered under the heartwarming photos…

Tsebang Khoeli – Weddings don’t have to be expensive really Bishop, I am teaching my people this now and some are willing to take the counsellor and obviously some can’t follow the council because of pressure from families! Otherwise, weddings need no

Yvonne Ndebele – Where are your parents? something is wrong

Bro Steve Maina Sjd – The urgency of the matter at hand is evident from the fact that the officiator didn’t have time to were shoes

Victor DrNgobs – I’ve realised that in life any person do what makes them happy. We spend our money differently.

READ ALSO: Man set to publish the names and photos of all the women he has gotten intimate with since 1970

READ ALSO: No man with class, dignity and taste would ever get intimate with Mary – Oboy Siki states (Video)