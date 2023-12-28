Couple go viral as they marry inside their living room with just 9 guests (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young Black American couple has gone viral for getting married inside their living room.

According to the latest bride in town in a now-viral video, she and her husband intentionally got married inside their living room with only 9 guests.

They purposely did that to save money for other things which they deem better and necessary other than a 400 wedding capacity.

As seen in the heartwarming video, the groom, brother and bride can be seen decorating their living room for their big day.

Social media users who have come across the video have applauded the young couple for thinking smart and making better marriage decisions.

@Ebukamachala for instance on Twitter commented – This is my kind of wedding No drama or too much of everything Very simple

@chefolami – Can never be a Nigerian. If them no close road call the whole country then them no go marry

@elonmusk_baby – Some people will still say they are not happy. What else is needed

@sire_sommy – If that’s what she wanted, that’s what she should get! Bless them.

Watch the video below to know more…

