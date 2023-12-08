type here...
Couple go viral as they share loaves of bread to their wedding guests instead of rice and drinks

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian family surprised their wedding guests by distributing several pieces of Agege bread, an act captured in a video that’s gaining attention online.


The video depicts a group of individuals at what seems to be a wedding, each holding a piece of Agege bread.


A lady calmly showcases her bread received as a souvenir from the event, while a group of grown men can be seen attempting to take more for themselves.


Shortly after the video surfaced online, concerned individuals flocked to the comments section to express their reactions.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the video…

Remi: “?Please pass one, I want use em eat beans.”

BarbTemz: “?I love going to naija weddings, the party favors are like no other.”

Olusegun Adepegba: “Dìvine Agege Bread!?est tasty Brèad ìn town.”

Montana: “?waitttttt did he try to sneak out with 5 of them lmaooooo.”

mursee: “?Won’t 3 spoil before he finish 2.”

Brownskinbaddie: “?I will take five even. am I waiting for u.”

Montana: “?we gon do it every time though i fear.”

Watch the video below to know more…

