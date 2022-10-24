type here...
Couple ignores passengers to have sex in a moving train
Lifestyle

Couple ignores passengers to have sex in a moving train

By Mr. Tabernacle
Still can’t believe my eyes after watching the clip of a couple having an intimate session on the train ignoring the passengers.

One can not tell what lead to the couple’s adventure in such a style in the full glare of passengers on a moving train.

In the video making rounds online, the man is seen enjoying her woman from the seat. The man sat on the seat while the lady thrust while sitting on him.

The video has since sparked a serious outrage on social media. People have questioned the morality of the couple as they call on the police to arrest them.

Due to community guidelines and policies that go against the site, we can’t share the video here. You can find it online, it’s trending.

    Source:GHPAGE

