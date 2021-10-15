Couple serves ‘gari soakings’ and groundnut to guests at a wedding reception

type here...
By Mr. Tabernacle
Unlike any other wedding receptions attended where the regular fried rice et al are served, a couple has changed the normal ‘setting’ by serving ‘gari soakings’ at their wedding reception.

Gari Soaking is a popular Ghanaian dessert made with gari (a powdery food material flour made from the tuberous roots of a cassava plant). 

As the name implies, it is made by soaking the gari in water or milk with a little addition of sugar.

In a viral video of the excerpts from the wedding, a group of well-dressed guests were seen sitting around a table eating bowls of gari and groundnut.

One cannot tell if this new entry of food served at their wedding reception is a way of garnering social media hype or genuinely the couple stayed within their budget and hence could only afford the ‘gari soakings’.

Check out a video from the now-famous wedding;

