Video of a couple having their wedding ceremony in a shrine goes viral (Video)

- Advertisement -

A couple has got social media users talking after they held their wedding ceremony at a shrine and the videos popped up online.

The couple wearing their beautiful wedding apparel stormed the shrine which was already packed with spectators to exchange their vows.

SEE ALSO: ‘I need help; I have slept with 105 and aborted 26 babies’ -Ghanaian lady begs for help

From what GhPage has gathered, the incident happened in Nigeria and the bride is the priestess of the shrine a such that was the right place to have her wedding.

Reports on Facebook revealed the couple told the audience they do not believe in the Western world religion and if Nigeria is to be truly grateful, they have to go back to the religion of their forefathers.

Watch The Video

SEE ALSO: Beautiful final year student of UCC reported dead (Photos)

Strange things are indeed happening in the world