type here...
GhPageLifestyleVideo of a couple having their wedding ceremony in a shrine goes...
Lifestyle

Video of a couple having their wedding ceremony in a shrine goes viral (Video)

By RASHAD
Couple marries at the shrine
Couple marries at the shrine
- Advertisement -

A couple has got social media users talking after they held their wedding ceremony at a shrine and the videos popped up online.

The couple wearing their beautiful wedding apparel stormed the shrine which was already packed with spectators to exchange their vows.

SEE ALSO: ‘I need help; I have slept with 105 and aborted 26 babies’ -Ghanaian lady begs for help

From what GhPage has gathered, the incident happened in Nigeria and the bride is the priestess of the shrine a such that was the right place to have her wedding.

Reports on Facebook revealed the couple told the audience they do not believe in the Western world religion and if Nigeria is to be truly grateful, they have to go back to the religion of their forefathers.

Watch The Video

Subscribe to watch new videos

SEE ALSO: Beautiful final year student of UCC reported dead (Photos)

Strange things are indeed happening in the world

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, April 2, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
84 %
2.2mph
75 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News