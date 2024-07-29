The Akropong District Court has this morning denied Nana Yaa and some others bail for their various roles in the murder of Nana Yaw aka Wyllbee.

Sowutouwm-based musician Wyllbee a few weeks ago was beaten to his death at Tanoso in the Ashanti Region after he was mistaken for a thief.

Earlier it was stated that he had allegedly visited Nana Yaa whom sources claim was his girlfriend at her home without knowing that his girlfriend was already a married woman and her house was her matrimonial home.

It’s said that when Nana Yaw was caught and mistaken for a criminal, Nana Yaa, his alleged girlfriend denied ever knowing him when he pointed to her saying he came to visit her.

After the issue came out to the public, many people called for the arrest of the said girlfriend Nana Yaa. She was picked up and remanded in police custody.

Well, today she made an appearance in court and the court has once again denied her bail and remanded her into police custody.

At the court, it was revealed that one more person identified as Boampong had been arrested in connection to the case.

Our sources from the court added that the lawyer for the accused persons tried to secure a bail for them but the judge sitting on the case denied the request of the lawyer.

-- AD --

The judge after failing to grant the accused persons bail remanded them into police custody for another two weeks.

Watch the video below to know more…