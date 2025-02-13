Court discharges Kwesi Nyantakyi after five-year legal battle

An Accra High Court has discharged former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi and his co-accused after a five-year trial without prosecution presenting a single witness.

Justice Marie-Louise Simmonds ruled that the case could not proceed due to lack of evidence, following the prosecution’s inability to secure testimony from its witnesses.

The ruling was influenced by a recent Court of Appeal decision stressing the right to a fair trial within a reasonable timeframe.

The case originated from Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ 2018 exposé, which led to Nyantakyi’s resignation as GFA boss.