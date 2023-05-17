type here...
Court dismisses Chairman Wontumi's fresh case against Afia Schwarzenegger
Lifestyle

Court dismisses Chairman Wontumi's fresh case against Afia Schwarzenegger

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
A Tema High Court has thrown out Chairman Wontumi’s latest case against Afia Schwarzenegger, for allegedly violating the terms of her release in a previous contempt case.

According to Afia’s lawyer Capt. RTD. Nkrabeah Effah Darteh ESQ. they were not served any notice to appear before the court today May 17, 2023.

He added that the court’s decision to dismiss the case was primarily due to the absence of Chairman Wontumi and his legal team.

Recall that Chairman Wontumi slapped the comedienne with a defamation lawsuit, alongside Nana Ama McBrown, Aplus, and some panellists of United Showbiz.

This comes after Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Mr Aplus, Mr Logic discussed on live TV a court case between Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr Chairman Wontumi.

Afia was sentenced to a 10-day prison for contempt of court. According to reports, although a branch warrant was issued for the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger, the media personality never served her sentence.

She, however, later turned herself in, apologized and her lawyer requested a fine instead.

In an attempt to nullify the prison sentence, she was ordered to sign a bond of good behaviour for 36 months and pay a fine of GHC60,000

    Source:GHPAGE

