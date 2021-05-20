- Advertisement -

The marriage of Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, and his estranged wife, Gloria Assan is officially over.

This follows the decision of the ‘Divorce and Matrimonial Court presided over by High Court Judge, Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey to dissolve the marriage on 28 April 2021.

It will be recalled that Gloria accused her husband, Eugene Arhin, of committing adultery with one Chantel Kudjawu also known as Getrude Gbajo.

This allegation was vehemently denied by Eugene Arhin who put Gloria Assan to strict proof.

During trial, Gloria failed to prove the allegation of adultery she levelled against her estranged husband based on which she filed for the divorce, a copy of the judgment shows.

She also retracted her initial allegation of abuse in open court.

With Eugene and Gloria both admitting that “several attempts by family and friends to reconcile their differences were not successful”, Justice Don-Chebe Agbevey was satisfied that “the marriage has broken down beyond reconciliation.”

The judge, therefore, cancelled their marriage certificate with license number AMA/017/2013, with a copy of the divorce certificate, served on the Registrar of Marriages for the amendment of records.

Meanwhile, the court has asked Gloria to keep custody of the three children of the marriage with access to their father at all times subject to giving Gloria prior reasonable notice.

The two have also decided that the monthly maintenance or upkeep cost of the children shall be a sum of GHC6,000 which would be shared between the two with the woman bearing 40% and 60% by the man.

Gloria has however agreed to be responsible for the maintenance and payment of utility bills of the property settled in her favour, which includes the five-bedroom uncompleted house situated in the Kpone Katamanso district and vehicles with registration numbers GE 4646-18, GE 7108-18 and GE 4646-19.

The court has also asked Arhin to pay to Gloria a lump sum settlement of GHC100,000.