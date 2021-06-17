- Advertisement -

Renowned fetish priestess, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty in court.

The self-acclaimed spiritualist now turned evangelist, was standing trial for operating a TV station without authorisation contrary to section 110 of the Electronic Transaction Act 2008, act 772, and Charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari) contrary to section 137 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960.

Earlier, she pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted self recognizance bail of GHC500,000.

Nana Agradaa, however, changed her plea during her last court appearance.

The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandor convicted and sentenced Nana Agradaa to a fine of GHS36,000 on the charge of operating a Television station without a licence, and GHS10,000 on the charge of “charlatanic advertisement”.

She risks a jail term of five years on the first count and one year in jail on the second count. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Nana Agradaa, known for her moneymaking ritual, ‘sika gari’, was arrested on April 20, 2021, by the Police and National Security Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority for operating two satellite television stations – Thunder TV and Ice One TV – illegally without authorisation.

Her arrest came on the heels of the gruesome killing of an 11-year-old boy allegedly by two teenagers for money ritual purposes.

The Security operatives who carried the operation retrieved two pieces of equipment used for the illegal transmission from the premises of the station.

Watch the video below.