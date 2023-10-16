type here...
Court fines NPP 'thugs' who stormed UTV's United Showbiz GH¢2,400 each
News

Court fines NPP ‘thugs’ who stormed UTV’s United Showbiz GH¢2,400 each

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Recall GhPage.com reported about some hooligans who stormed UTV some weeks ago to find and harass Kwame A Plus.

The sixteen men known to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party were arrested by the Ghana Police Service for their involvement in the invasion of United Television on October 7, 2023 and have been convicted and fined.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and rioting which they pleaded guilty to, leading to their subsequent conviction and were fined 200 penalty units which amounts to Ghc2400 each as part of their punishment. charged with conspiracy to commit crime and rioting.

The thugs were convicted and fined by his lordship Prince Osei Owusu, the president Judge at Achimota Magistrate Court.

