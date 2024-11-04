type here...
GhPageNewsCourt orders for the Ghanaian & US passports of Bishop Amoako Salifu's...
News

Court orders for the Ghanaian & US passports of Bishop Amoako Salifu’s son

By Armani Brooklyn
Salifu Amoako
Salifu Amoako

The juvenile court in Accra has requested that the Ghanaian and US passports of Bishop Salifu Amoako’s 16-year-old son be handed over.

On November 1, 2024, the teenager made his first court appearance after his alleged role in the East Legon accident that claimed two lives.

Salifu Amoako - GhPage

The documents are expected to be deposited at the court today (Monday, November 4, 2024), to ensure compliance with bail conditions.

Investigations into the East Legon accident have commenced and Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife already appeared before the court.

Subsequently, the teen also appeared before the court for further investigations. He has been remanded into lawful custody until November 7, 2024.

