type here...
GhPageEntertainmentCourt orders investigators to release Funny Face’s mobile phone to him
Entertainment

Court orders investigators to release Funny Face’s mobile phone to him

By Mr. Tabernacle
Funny Face
- Advertisement -

The Circuit Court in Accra has ordered investigators to release the mobile phone of Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face to him.

The order was after the accused person had prayed the court to allow the police to release his phone to him.

According to Funny Face, he had a contract with Lan T Soya Milk which requires him to promote their product and will need the phone to do that.

He also told the court he is releasing an album titled ‘Aseda’ which will detail all that he has been going through and will help society at large.

The prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare told the court that investigations are still ongoing and the phone would be needed to assist them.

The prosecutor also argued that the phone will help them conclude their investigations and serve the accused person with disclosures.

But, the court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour ordered the release of his phone immediately after his statement is taken.

The case has been adjourned to January 4, 2022.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
85.8 ° F
85.8 °
85.8 °
66 %
1.8mph
31 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News