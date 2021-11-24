Court orders investigators to release Funny Face’s mobile phone to him

- Advertisement -

The Circuit Court in Accra has ordered investigators to release the mobile phone of Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face to him.

The order was after the accused person had prayed the court to allow the police to release his phone to him.

According to Funny Face, he had a contract with Lan T Soya Milk which requires him to promote their product and will need the phone to do that.

He also told the court he is releasing an album titled ‘Aseda’ which will detail all that he has been going through and will help society at large.

The prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare told the court that investigations are still ongoing and the phone would be needed to assist them.

The prosecutor also argued that the phone will help them conclude their investigations and serve the accused person with disclosures.

But, the court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour ordered the release of his phone immediately after his statement is taken.

The case has been adjourned to January 4, 2022.