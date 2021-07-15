- Advertisement -



Former Ghanaian International, Nii Odartey Lamptey has disclosed that he will do whatever it takes to evict his ex-wife Gloria Appiah from his seven-bedroom house located at East Legon.

He made this known shortly after the Court of Appeal threw out Madam Appiah’s second appeal seeking ownership of the plush mansion as compensation after their much-publicised split in 2013.

The Court has directed her to move out of Odartey Lamptey’s house immediately.

Speaking to Kasapa FM after the court proceedings, the former Aston Villa star said he was grateful to God for helping him to survive the eight-year legal tussle.

“It has been eight years of litigation, but I am grateful to God for always being there for me. Few people survive in this situation but thank Him that I am alive and kicking.

“I will always use this opportunity to thank each and everyone who supported me throughout this battle. In 2020, the court dismissed the first appeal to get the posh residence as part of her alimony.

“We will do whatever now to move her from the house, as soon as possible,” Odartey Lamptey added.

BACKGROUND

The relationship between Odartey Lamptey and Gloria Appiah hit the rocks in 2013 after DNA results revealed that he was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.

Gloria Appiah blamed her infidelity on her husband’s inability to father a child after a DNA test revealed that all three children did not belong to him.

In 2017, the Accra High Court directed Miss Appiah to leave her ex-husband’s 7-bed room apartment at East Legon after the divorce was finalised. However, Odartey Lamptey was instructed to settle her with a 4-bedroom house at Dome, two cars and Ghc 200,000 in cash.

Gloria Appiah was not satisfied with this judgement and filed an appeal against the ruling. She wanted the Court to also grant her ownership of Odartey’s seven-bedroom house.

However, the Court, in 2020, dismissed her appeal. Unsatisfied with the ruling, Madam Appiah filed another appeal at the Court of Appeal but that did not change the judgment.

Currently, Odartey Lamptey has three biological children with his new wife.