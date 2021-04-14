Court remands Akuapem Poloo after pleading guilty to indecent exposure

- Advertisement -

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo into police custody after pleading guilty to charges pressed against her about her pending case of indecent exposure to the public.

She was remanded in police custody to undergo a pregnancy test prior to her sentencing.

It will be recalled, Rosemond Brown widely known as Akuapem Poloo is in court for allegedly sharing her naked pictures with her seven-year-old son on social media last year when the son was celebrating his birthday.

Apparently the loudmouth actress pleaded not guilty when the case was opened but had to change her stance by pleading guilty later on.

The court presided by her honour Mrs Christiana Cann deferred her sentencing to Friday, April 16, 2021, for her to undergo a pregnancy test in accordance with the law for a woman who has pleaded guilty in court with respect to pregnancy claims.

The court on this note remanded her into police custody for her to be taken to a government hospital to undergo the pregnancy test as pleaded.