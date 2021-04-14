type here...
GhPageEntertainmentCourt remands Akuapem Poloo after pleading guilty to indecent exposure
Entertainment

Court remands Akuapem Poloo after pleading guilty to indecent exposure

By Nazir Hamzah
Akuapem Poloo remanded in police custody to undergo pregnancy test before sentencing
- Advertisement -

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo into police custody after pleading guilty to charges pressed against her about her pending case of indecent exposure to the public.

She was remanded in police custody to undergo a pregnancy test prior to her sentencing.

It will be recalled, Rosemond Brown widely known as Akuapem Poloo is in court for allegedly sharing her naked pictures with her seven-year-old son on social media last year when the son was celebrating his birthday.

Apparently the loudmouth actress pleaded not guilty when the case was opened but had to change her stance by pleading guilty later on.

The court presided by her honour Mrs Christiana Cann deferred her sentencing to Friday, April 16, 2021, for her to undergo a pregnancy test in accordance with the law for a woman who has pleaded guilty in court with respect to pregnancy claims.

The court on this note remanded her into police custody for her to be taken to a government hospital to undergo the pregnancy test as pleaded.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
3.8mph
20 %
Wed
90 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News