Court remands Chief who allegedly killed missing nursing student

A Cape Coast District court has remanded the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Crack and one other suspect involved in the murder of the missing nursing student after they appeared before the court today.

The suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, with murder and murder, contrary to section 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960, Act 29.

Nana Crack and Christopher Ekow Quansah were both denied bail and will reappear before the court on 4th October 2022.

It can be recalled that 25-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey, was reported missing some weeks ago after she travelled from Yeji to Cape Coast for a job interview.

Police in Mankessim then mounted a search for the nurse trainee who was declared missing for almost three weeks.

A pastor who is believed to be the future brother-in-law of Georgina was later arrested in connection with her disappearance.

The pastor, Christopher Ekow Quansah confessed to aiding the Chief to kidnap the nursing student and later killing her.

She was later buried in one of Nana Crack’s uncompleted buildings after they both raped her several times.

Nana Crack, who is also said to be the President of the Mankessim Traders Association, was on the run but was later arrested 24 hours after the body was exhumed from his room.