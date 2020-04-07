type here...
Court sentences Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Court sentences Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Funke-Akindele-and-Husband
Funke-Akindele-and-Husband
Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele known as ‘Jenifa’ from the popular Nigerian series ‘Jenifa’s diaries’ and husband JJC Skillz has pleaded guilty after they were arraigned in court for disobeying an order restricting movement due to coronavirus.

Funke Akindele and husband

A Magistrate court sitting in Lagos has sentenced Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a JJC skills to 14 days community service each. The duo was ordered to pay a fine of N100,000 each.

Mrs Aje Afunwa of the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, who pronounced the sentence, also ordered that the couple be placed in self-isolation. They were arraigned at the Magistrate Court in Ogba.

Recall the actress and her husband threw a party, on Sunday, at their residence at an estate in Ibeju-Lekki which was well attended by different celebrities.

A viral video from the event showed that the guests were more than the number of people allowed at a gathering by the order declared by the Lagos State Government.

This led to Funke Akindele’s arrest after a backlash on social media for putting lives at risk by encouraging the spread of Covid-19.

Her husband, JJC Skillz, who was not arrested, later turned himself in following demands for his arrest.

