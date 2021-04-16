The court should’ve been lenient with Akuapem Poloo -Bernard Avle

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian broadcast Journalist Bernard Koku Avle has shared his opinion on Akuapem Poloo’s sentence.

Bernard Avle on his morning show averred that Akuapem Poloo is a first-time offender and that the judgement was too harsh.

According to the seasoned Journalist, Akuapem Poloo deserved a lesser punishment as it will be hard for her to be away from her son for three months.

Bernard opined that Akuapem Poloo had learned her lesson and indicated that the court should have been considerate.

“I think the court’s judgement on Akuapem Poloo is a bit too harsh. She is a first-time offender and you can imagine how hard it will be for her son not to see his mother for three months.

I think the court should have been a bit lenient with her and given her a softer punishment,” Bernard Avle stated.

It can be recalled that Akuapem Poloo, who is an actress and a video vixen shared a nude picture with her son on social media to mark his 7th birthday.

This picture sparked an outrage on social media where some netizens and celebrities called on the authorities to deal with Akuapem Poloo.

A Child’s Right Activist, therefore sued the video vixen for sharing such an explicit picture and putting her son in harm’s way.

Akuapem Poloo was later arrested and was charged with the publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence which undermined the integrity of another person and engaging in domestic violence which tarnishes the dignity of another human being.

The actress pleaded guilty to all three charges when she was arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court.

On Friday, 16th April 2021, the court presided by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann sentenced Akuapem Poloo to three months imprisonment.