Court system not being fair to me – Sexy Don Don

By Qwame Benedict
Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don has accused the court of not being fair to him concerning his case of allegedly killing former Abuakwa North MP Hon J.B Danquah Adu.

After nine years of back and forth in court, the jury couldn’t come to a conclusion which has now led to a retrial.

Appearing today in court, the suspect cried his heart out before the start of the processing making the court delay as they calmed him down so they could commence with the hearing.

Sexy Dondon blamed the legal system in the country for not being fair to him as he insisted that he was innocent of the charges levelled against him.

According to the state attorney, the trial would start pending the availability of jurors for empanelled service.

The case has been adjourned by the court until February 25, 2025.

As it stands now, Daniel Asiedu remains the only suspect in the custody of the police for allegedly killing the then-sitting Member of Parliament.

A few days ago on his Ninth anniversary since his demise, the wife of the late MP questioned when justice was going to be served to her and the family since the case is long overdue.

She also in a separate letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament asked that they(Parliament) speak out on the matter because their silence has kind of contributed to the delay of the case.

