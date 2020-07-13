type here...
Court throws out Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife’s appeal; Ordered to vacate his house

By RASHAD
Odartey Lamptey and ex wife, Gloria Appiah
Appeal court presided over by 3 Appeal Court judges have ordered Gloria Appiah, the ex-wife of football star, Odartey Lamptey to vacate his 7 bedroom mansion located at East Legon with immediate effect.

In July 2017, Accra High Court presided over by Justice Cecilia Don Cheche Agbevey ruled over the long-standing legal battle between Odartey Lamptey and ex-wife.

She ordered Gloria to vacate her ex-husband’s 7 bedroom apartment at East Legon. However, Odartey Lamptey was to settle her with alimony of GH¢200,000, a car, and a four-bedroom mansion located at Dome.

The adulterous ex-wife did not agree to the court’s decision and appealed the ruling at the Appeals court.

But after extra 3 years of legal battle, the Appeal Court judges have upheld the Accra High Court ruling. Gloria Lamptey is to vacate the house with immediate effect.

Speaking to Kasapa FM after the court’s ruling, Odartey Lamptey who was very excited thanked the court and his lawyers for the justice served.

He also prayed no man should ever go through the pain and anguish his ex-wife has taken him through

“I feel happy now because it’s been over seven years of legal battle but I thank God that finally her appeal against me has been thrown out and the court has ordered her to evacuate from my mansion.

“It has not been easy at all but I thank The Lord Almighty for a battle well fought. I thank my lawyers, Kizito Beyuo & Iris K. Aggrey-Orleans for a great job,” he said.

“It’s my prayer that nobody experiences this kind of situation because it can easily ruin your life,” he added.

The former world’s best juvenile player’s trouble with Gloria Appiah, his wife started in 2013 when he discovered through a DNA test that none of his 3 children are his biological children as he was made to believe.

His wife has not been faithful throughout their almost two decades of marriage. Not even one of the children was his.

When he requested a divorce, the adulterous woman dragged him to the court demanding half of his properties as his wife.

Odartey Lamptey is now married to the beautiful movie star, Ruweida Yakubu. They have 3 children together; two girls (twins) and a boy.

Source:GHPAGE

