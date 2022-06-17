type here...
Court warns prosecution over delays in bullion van robberies case

By Kweku Derrick
Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah (Left), Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame (C) and Constable Emmanuel Osei
The Circuit Court in Accra trying six alleged robbers, five being police officers, says it would strike out the case if the prosecution delays the process.

The court said on the next adjourned date that if the prosecution fails to comply with its orders for the trial of bullion vans and street robberies to continue, it would strike the case out.

The court said the delay was worrying, and the incarceration of the accused was inconsiderate, and adjourned the case to June 28, 2022, for a Case Management Conference or the possible start of the case.

However, the court said it could not grant the six accused bail as prayed by their counsel due to the nature of the offence and the circumstances of its commission.

The court said it would strike out the case if the prosecution failed to comply with the court’s order to file and serve the accused with witness statements.

Five police recruits – General Constables: Yaro Afisu Ibrahim, Albert Ofosu, also known as (aka) Cypher, Richard Boadu, aka, Osor, Rabiu Jambedu, and Nelson Tetteh have been charged with conspiracy and attempted robbery.

Constable Ibrahim and Constable Ofosu, aka, Cypher, have pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted robbery. Their accomplice, Baba Zakari, aka Rasta, a mechanic, and a civilian, together with the five, were all in court on Monday.

G/Constables Richard Boadu, aka Osor, G/Constable Rabiu Jambedu, G/Constable Nelson Tetteh, and Badu Zakari have also pleaded not guilty to the charge of abetment.

The court has ordered the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, to file disclosures and witness statements and serve the six accused.

