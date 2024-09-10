type here...
If not courtship, you can have 3 or more boyfriends/girlfriends – Pastor Elvis Agyemang

By Mr. Tabernacle
Pastor Elvis Agyeman Alpha

Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the founder of Grace Mountain Ministries, has stirred up conversation with a bold statement regarding relationships.

During one of his recent sermons, he expressed an unconventional view about dating. According to Pastor Agyemang, it is perfectly acceptable to have multiple boyfriends or girlfriends if the relationship is not yet defined as courtship.

He elaborated that dating several people allows individuals to explore their options and understand their preferences before making a serious commitment.

Pastor Agyemang emphasized that many people rush into relationships without fully knowing the person, which often leads to heartbreak. In his view, having more than one partner before courtship can provide clarity in making the right choice.

However, he clarified that once a relationship transitions into courtship—a phase typically viewed as a precursor to marriage—the commitment becomes exclusive.

Pastor Agyemang warned that entering courtship while continuing to date others would be seen as inappropriate and dishonorable.

His remarks have sparked debate, with some agreeing that it is important to date widely to avoid settling, while others believe that even in casual dating, loyalty should be prioritized.

This topic has generated mixed reactions on social media, with people sharing their own thoughts on relationships and commitment.

