The hopes of lovers of arts and culture have been dashed as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the 2021 edition of the Chale Wote Street Art Festival will be a virtual event due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

This year’s event will take off from Friday, 13th August to Sunday 22nd August 2021.

According to the assembly, this is in “compliance with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 26th update on the COVID-19 protocols for people to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of the pandemic”.

All activities are scheduled to be broadcast on virtual platforms such as social media and other online channels to enable all enthusiasts of the festival to follow the activities.

“Contrary to previous events and its associated large crowd, there will be no outdoor activities that require in-person participation during this year’s event, which commences from 13th August to 22nd August 2021,” the AMA said in statement.

Chale Wote was launched in 2011 to promote the appreciation of diverse forms of art in Ghana. This year’s edition of the festival marks ten (10) years of its existence since it was first launched.