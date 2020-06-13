COVID-19: 262 fresh cases new count of active cases hits 11,118

- Advertisement -

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service pegs the country’s numbers at 11, 118. The new cases which have been recorded in less than 24 hours are 262 with 48 deaths recorded so far.

Out of 11, 118 cases recorded, the country has had 3,979 recoveries.

The country’s capital the Greater Accra Region leads with the case count followed by the Ashanti and Western regions.

Also Read: COVID-19: Police Officer dies of Coronavirus in Koforidua

Greater Accra Region – 6,888

Ashanti Region – 1,989

Western Region – 909

Central Region – 584

Volta Region – 212

Eastern Region – 204

Also Read: Another Ghanaian Nurse tests positive and dies of Coronavirus

Upper East Region – 128

Western North Region – 79

Oti Region – 48

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Also Read: Ghanaian blogger, Germaine dies from Coronavirus in South Africa

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1