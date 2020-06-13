type here...
GhPage Health COVID-19: 262 fresh cases new count of active cases hits 11,118
Health

COVID-19: 262 fresh cases new count of active cases hits 11,118

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Coronavirus
COVID-19: 262 fresh cases new count of active cases hits 11,000
- Advertisement -

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service pegs the country’s numbers at 11, 118. The new cases which have been recorded in less than 24 hours are 262 with 48 deaths recorded so far.

Out of 11, 118 cases recorded, the country has had 3,979 recoveries.

The country’s capital the Greater Accra Region leads with the case count followed by the Ashanti and Western regions.

Also Read: COVID-19: Police Officer dies of Coronavirus in Koforidua

Greater Accra Region – 6,888

Ashanti Region – 1,989

Western Region – 909

Central Region – 584

Volta Region – 212

Eastern Region – 204

Also Read: Another Ghanaian Nurse tests positive and dies of Coronavirus

Upper East Region – 128

Western North Region – 79

Oti Region – 48

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Also Read: Ghanaian blogger, Germaine dies from Coronavirus in South Africa

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, September 19, 2020
Accra
few clouds
73.4 ° F
73.4 °
73.4 °
94 %
0.6mph
20 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
76 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News