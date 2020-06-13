COVID-19: 262 fresh cases new count of active cases hits 11,118

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service pegs the country’s numbers at 11, 118. The new cases which have been recorded in less than 24 hours are 262 with 48 deaths recorded so far.
Out of 11, 118 cases recorded, the country has had 3,979 recoveries.
The country’s capital the Greater Accra Region leads with the case count followed by the Ashanti and Western regions.
Greater Accra Region – 6,888
Ashanti Region – 1,989
Western Region – 909
Central Region – 584
Volta Region – 212
Eastern Region – 204
Upper East Region – 128
Western North Region – 79
Oti Region – 48
Northern Region – 37
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 13
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 1