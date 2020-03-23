- Advertisement -

Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso has confirmed 3 people suspected of being infected with Coronavirus aka COVID-19 have been quarantined.

Speaking at a press conference organized but the regional health directorate in Kumasi today, Monday 23rd March 2020, Dr. Danso disclosed they are suspected to have come in contact with victims who have tested positive to COVID-19.

The CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital further revealed samples have been taken for testing.

Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso also advised Ghanaians to clean their hands regularly and not depend solely on hand sanitizers. He also advised Ghanaians to adhere to social distancing and other precautionary tips.

The CEO again encouraged Ghanaians to take more fruits and vegetables in order to build their immune system to withstand diseases.

Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, the Regional Health Director advised the aged to as much as possible isolate themselves and stop hugging people to protect themselves.

He also advised people with chronic diseases to stay home if their business in town is not urgent and as much as possible transact business on the phone.

The nation has currently recorded 24 cases of Coronavirus with one confirmed dead. 4 of the 24 cases are from the Ashanti Region as well as the dead case.