COVID-19: 7 policemen tests positive for coronavirus in Bolgatanga

Seven policemen in total in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

By reports the latest number is in addition to two others who initially got the virus after being exposed to infected persons who travelled by road to the region.

In our findings from a verified police sources, the first batch of infections involved a policeman who was on escort duties to the Upper East Region.

While the other was also returning to his duty post in the same region after holidays faced the same fate.

From our gatherings, it has been confirmed that about 137 personnel from the Upper East Regional Police Command have so far been asked to self-isolate as their samples have been taken for testing at Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR) awaiting results.

