Source:GhPage
Covid-19: 94 contacts of University of Ghana’s index case test negative

By Freddie Khing
0
On the 15th of March, 2020, GhPage reported that the University of Ghana had confirmed it’s first Covid-19 case. The case, whom we confirmed to be a pharmacy student of the university returned from a trip overseas and then resumed lectures.

The female non-resident student soon fell ill a few days after her return and was subsequently tested. The test results confirmed to that she had Covid-19.

READ ALSO: Students panic as University of Ghana confirms it’s first Coronavirus case

The University of Ghana Emergency Response Team (UG-ERT) in collaboration with the National Contact Tracing Team immediately began tracing all contacts of the case. 94 contacts were indentified in all. 82 of the said 94 persons are students, whilst the remaining 12 are University staff.

All contacts were subsequently isolated in a facility on the university’s campus whilst being monitored for a mandatory 14-days period.

After going through the mandatory 14-day period of isolation which elapsed two days ago, all contacts have tested negative and have been conveyed to their various destinations. They are now receiving requisite counselling and education regarding the precautionary measures with respect to COVID-19.

Confirming this, a statement from the university authorities reads;

The University of Ghana is pleased to inform members of the university community and the public that all the University’s primary contacts (students and staff) of the reported COVID-19 patient from the University have tested negative for the coronavirus after going through the mandatory 14-day period of quarantine,”

READ ALSO: Obour knew his father was infected with coronavirus

The statement also indicated the university’s index case who is still in an isolation centre is responding to medications being administered to her and is steadily recovering.

The statement further reads:

“Meanwhile, the affected student in isolation at a National Quarantine facility is reported to be making steady progress. We pray for her complete recovery to enable her to be discharged soon.”

Currently, Ghana has 152 confirmed cases and five deaths. All the deceased cases were said to have had underlying health conditions which was a contributing factor to why they succumbed to the virus.

Previous articleCOVID-19: LEKMA hospital doctor tests positive for coronavirus
Next articleAdom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

