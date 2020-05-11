LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Source:Ghpage.com
COVID-19: Akufo-Addo extends ban on public gatherings to May 31

By Qwame Benedict
President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has revealed that the ban placed on all public and social gatherings has been extended until the end of the month.

According to him, until May 31, 2020 the ban would be in full force.

He made this known while addressing Ghanaians in his ninth televised address to the nation on the measures put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

He added that schools, churches, mosques and other places that require people to congregate would still remain closed during the period of time.

President Akufo-Addo in his second address to the nation announced a ban on all social gatherings and closure of all schools.

This directive from the president was to ensure that the social distancing rule is followed to the latter and also to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

