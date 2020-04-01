Covid-19: Ayawaso West identified as coronavirus hotspot, compulsory testing begins today

- Advertisement -

Information we have picked up from Ayawaso West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region clearly confirms that from today 1st of April 2020 there would be a compulsory house to house Coronavirus tracing and testing exercise.

The announcement made by the Municipal Health Directorate follows the identification of the Ayawaso West Municipality as a hotspot for the coronavirus outbreak.

From sources, the compulsory house to house exercise will be conducted for 10 days to combat the spread of COVID-19 among residents.

A statement from health authorities indicated; “A directive from the National Level has been given to conduct a COVID-19 contact tracing of all persons who have come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients…and conduct compulsory house to house testing of every individual residing in Ayawaso West Municipal Municipality”.

Over a hundred health and security officers from the police, immigration and national security are expected to be deployed for the exercise in the municipality.

The Ayawaso West Municipality includes areas to be such as;

Legon, Dzorwulu, East Legon, West Legon, Okponglo, Abelenkpe, Roman Ridge, Airport Residential and surrounding communities.

