type here...
Home News Covid-19: Ayawaso West identified as coronavirus hotspot, compulsory testing begins today
Source:GHPAGE
News

Covid-19: Ayawaso West identified as coronavirus hotspot, compulsory testing begins today

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Ayawaso-West-identified-as-coronavirus-hotspot,-compulsory-testing-begins-today
Ayawaso-West-identified-as-coronavirus-hotspot,-compulsory-testing-begins-today
- Advertisement -

Information we have picked up from Ayawaso West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region clearly confirms that from today 1st of April 2020 there would be a compulsory house to house Coronavirus tracing and testing exercise.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Ghana confirms 9 more cases, total positive cases now 161

The announcement made by the Municipal Health Directorate follows the identification of the Ayawaso West Municipality as a hotspot for the coronavirus outbreak.

From sources, the compulsory house to house exercise will be conducted for 10 days to combat the spread of COVID-19 among residents.

A statement from health authorities indicated; “A directive from the National Level has been given to conduct a COVID-19 contact tracing of all persons who have come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients…and conduct compulsory house to house testing of every individual residing in Ayawaso West Municipal Municipality”.

Over a hundred health and security officers from the police, immigration and national security are expected to be deployed for the exercise in the municipality.

READ ALSO: 31 out of 152 Coronavirus patients in Ghana recovered

The Ayawaso West Municipality includes areas to be such as;

Legon, Dzorwulu, East Legon, West Legon, Okponglo, Abelenkpe, Roman Ridge, Airport Residential and surrounding communities.

Stay with us for more.

Previous articleBall J teams up with Shatta Wale to start a new beef with Sarkodie
Next articleUpdate: Bawumia donates 500 Cedis each to the ‘Kayayos’ who tried to escape the lockdown

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Update: Bawumia donates 500 Cedis each to the ‘Kayayos’ who tried to escape the lockdown

Mr. Tabernacle -
Two days ago we published an article that reported that over 30 women noted to be "Kayayos" were apprehended by the Ejisu...
Read more
News

Man breaks down in tears as he speaks after getting beaten by the Military

Mr. Tabernacle -
A young man has spoken for the first time after some Military men beat the hell out of him on the street...
Read more
News

Covid-19: Ghana confirms 9 more cases, total positive cases now 161

Mr. Tabernacle -
The coronavirus cases in Ghana has jumped up from 152 to 161 in less than 24 hours. As...
Read more
News

31 out of 152 Coronavirus patients in Ghana recovered

RASHAD -
Reports reaching Ghpage.com, your most trusted news website in Ghana has it that, 31 out of the 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases have...
Read more
News

Photos of Freda Ocran, the Ghanaian nurse who has died from COVID-19

RASHAD -
Ghpage.com Ghpage.com reported on the death of a 50-year-old Ghanaian nurse, Freda Ocran in the USA a few moments ago. She died...
Read more
News

Ghanaian nurse dies from Coronavirus

RASHAD -
Ghpage.com has just received the report on the sad death of a 50-year-old Ghanaian nurse, Freda Ocran in the USA. She died...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Wed
30 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
Entertainment

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

RASHAD -
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a video that had earlier made rounds on social media, had a lady from Kumasi lashed with a cane and made...
Read more
Lifestyle

Video: How Kennedy Agyapong spends his millions

Lizbeth Brown -
Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, member of parliament who represents Assin Central for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is undoubtedly one of the...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News