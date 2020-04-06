COVID-19: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen

- Advertisement -

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital, after being hospitalized on Sunday for persistent coronavirus symptoms.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” said a spokesman.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson had said on Monday that Johnson had a “comfortable” night at St Thomas’ Hospital, across Westminster Bridge from Downing Street, and is in “good spirits.”

Officials are no longer describing his symptoms as mild, but the spokesperson would not comment on reports Johnson was given oxygen.

In a post on Twitter, Johnson had said he was keeping in touch with his team and thanked staff at Britain’s National Health Service for taking care of him.

Johnson was taken to hospital at about 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, 10 days after first being diagnosed.