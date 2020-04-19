The president of Ghana a few minutes before lifting the ban on partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi confirmed that the cases have now risen to 1042.

According to the president, the extra number of people are just people who got the virus by being contacted with people who returned to the country from COVID-19 infected countries.

Despite the surge in the Coronavirus cases in the country, the president of Ghana went ahead to lift the partial lockdown in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

But the ban on gathering is still active. Gatherings for religious activities, funerals, parties, etc are still banned in Ghana.

Closure of Ghana’s borders is also still effective for the next two weeks, according to the addressing the nation today, Sunday 19th April 2020.