Source:GHPAGE
Ghana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases now 205 with 5 deaths

By RASHAD
0
Coronavirus (COVID -19)
The number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen to 205 as at 2nd April 2020, Ghpage.com confirms. All the 9 new cases were recorded with the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Four of the nine new cases had no travel history nor came into contact with any of the previously confirmed COVID-19 patients.

This development raises major concerns of a possible community outbreak and transfer of the virus to other communities.

“Four (4) of them have no history of travel nor contact with any confirmed case. The other four (4) have no travel history but are contacts of confirmed cases in Ghana, and one travelled to Ghana from Benin within the past 14 days,” the Ghana Health Service noted.

As at the time of the report, the number of deaths remains five, as the total number of those who have recovered stays at three.

