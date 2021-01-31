Funeral, weddings, clubs, and other public gatherings banned – Akuffo Addo

- Advertisement -

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah in his efforts to contain the sharp rising Covid-19 case in Ghana has banned public gatherings.

Some of the gatherings affected by this ban include funeral services, weddings, pubs, clubs, and beaches.

The president explained that private burial with the number of persons numbering not more than 25 can be held.

The president explained the new variant of the virus is fast spreading in Ghana and called on Ghanaians to observe the protocols put in place by the health authorities.