Leo is Coming
Home News COVID-19: Closure of borders extended by one Month - President Akuffo Addo
Source:GHPAGE
News

COVID-19: Closure of borders extended by one Month – President Akuffo Addo

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Closure of borders extended by one Month - President Akuffo Addo
Closure of borders extended by one Month - President Akuffo Addo
- Advertisement -

The ban on human traffic at the various borders of the country has been extended to one more month – President Akuffo Addo.

The president announced the virtual May Day celebrations on Friday, May 1, 2020. The government says the border closure order is to ensure that there is no risk of importation of COVID-19 into the country.

The President making the latest announcement said the extension was necessary so the government could deal with the cases of COVID-19.

“Government has taken the decision to extend further the closure of our borders for a month, effective 1 am on Monday 4th May until Sunday 31st May”. Akufo-Addo said.

He admitted that the numerous cases recorded by the country were imported and there was therefore the need to close the borders to prevent more of the infection from travelling into the country.

“We know that the overwhelming majority of positive cases came from travellers or contacts of travellers so we have no option than to keep our borders closed until we are confident that we have put in place measures to prevent travellers from importing the virus.” President Akuffo Addo.

In other news; Ghana has recorded 2074 case so far with Accra leading as the hardest hit in the region with 1795 cases recorded.

Previous articleMedikal pleads with Kennedy Agyapong to have mercy on Obinim
Next articleMeet Nana Ama Osei the beautiful daughter of Osei Kwame Despite

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Kennedy Agyapong reveals how the actions of ex-president JJ Rawlings promoted ‘Sikaduro’

Mr. Tabernacle -
The popular maverick and outspoken politician Hon Kennedy Agyapong is in the news again, this time heaping blames on the former president...
Read more
News

COVID-19: 7 policemen tests positive for coronavirus in Bolgatanga

Mr. Tabernacle -
Seven policemen in total in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. READ...
Read more
News

Rare footage of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah lying in State hit social media

Qwame Benedict -
Rare videos have emerged of Ghana’s Dr. Kwame Nkrumah lying in state on Saturday, May 13, 1972, during his funeral ceremony in...
Read more
News

Rev. Obofour doesn’t sleep at night – Obinim’s fmr. jnr Pastor claims

Qwame Benedict -
A former junior pastor of Obinim, Demon Breaker, who was also a good friend to Rev Obofour, has claimed that Obofour does...
Read more
News

Ghana: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,671 with 188 recoveries

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana’s fight against deadly coronavirus is set to intensify in the coming days as the cases keep rising.
Read more
News

Another Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus in the USA

RASHAD -
A third Ghanaian nurse has died from the deadly Coronavirus in the USA, Ghpage.com can confirm. The nurse Doreen...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
70 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Sat
31 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Meet Nana Ama Osei the beautiful daughter of Osei Kwame Despite

Mr. Tabernacle -
Dr Osei Kwame Despite, the avid business investor and the Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Group of Companies aside his riches...
Read more
Lifestyle

Fetish priests arrested for killing 4 people for money rituals – Kennedy Agyapong reveals as he exposes OKomfo Agradaa

Qwame Benedict -
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed that two fetish priest in Adieso in the Eastern Region...
Read more
Lifestyle

Finally, here are the pictures and videos of all the 5 wives of Dr. Kwaku Oteng

RASHAD -
Almost every social media user knows that business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 beautiful and amazing women.
Read more
Entertainment

Medikal pleads with Kennedy Agyapong to have mercy on Obinim

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Ghanaian hip hop musician Medikal has waded into the ongoing brawl between the Member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News