COVID-19: Closure of borders extended by one Month – President Akuffo Addo

- Advertisement -

The ban on human traffic at the various borders of the country has been extended to one more month – President Akuffo Addo.

The president announced the virtual May Day celebrations on Friday, May 1, 2020. The government says the border closure order is to ensure that there is no risk of importation of COVID-19 into the country.

The President making the latest announcement said the extension was necessary so the government could deal with the cases of COVID-19.

“Government has taken the decision to extend further the closure of our borders for a month, effective 1 am on Monday 4th May until Sunday 31st May”. Akufo-Addo said.

He admitted that the numerous cases recorded by the country were imported and there was therefore the need to close the borders to prevent more of the infection from travelling into the country.

“We know that the overwhelming majority of positive cases came from travellers or contacts of travellers so we have no option than to keep our borders closed until we are confident that we have put in place measures to prevent travellers from importing the virus.” President Akuffo Addo.

In other news; Ghana has recorded 2074 case so far with Accra leading as the hardest hit in the region with 1795 cases recorded.