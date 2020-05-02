Leo is Coming
Source:GHPAGE
COVID-19: Coronavirus cases jump to 2169 with 229 recoveries and 18 deaths

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghana has confirmed 95 new cases, recorded one new death, and 27 new recoveries making total 2169 confirmed with 229 recoveries and 18 deaths Ghpage.com can confirm.

According to the Ghana Health Service GHS website, the latest update comes from the results of 3,552 samples that were tested by the various testing centres across the country.

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the highest number of confirmed cases followed by the Ashanti Region and the Eastern Region.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF THE CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES;

Greater Accra Region – 1,852

Ashanti Region – 117

Eastern Region – 87

Central Region – 21

Oti Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Volta Region – 16

Northern Region – 13

Upper West Region – 10

Western Region – 9

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

More soon….

