COVID-19: Couple arrested for holding their wedding amid lockdown
COVID-19: Couple arrested for holding their wedding amid lockdown

By Mr. Tabernacle
Following the recent outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, governments of affected countries in bid to find a lasting solution to the problem has resorted to a lockdown directive to help check the continuous spread of the virus.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian invents solar-powered hand-washing sink to help fight COVID-19

South Africa is no exception of this directive as the country has undergone a 21 days strict lockdown to also help check the spread of the virus.

Social gatherings have also been banned. Gatherings with more than 100 people will no longer be allowed, while celebrations that were planned for Human Rights Day on March 21 and other days of national importance have been cancelled.

After the recent, a South African couple has decided to hold their wedding ceremony heedless of all these rules and regulations.

To their surprise at the ceremony, police personnel invaded their marriage ceremony and they were arrested.

The photos were flying on social media after they were arrested for flouting the lockdown directives to have their wedding.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus is antichrist – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE:

Some people are just stubborn, lockdown directive too you can’t follow ah!

