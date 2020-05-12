LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Source:GHPAGE
COVID-19: Ghana’s case count hit 5,127 with 494 recoveries

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Coronavirus
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases count has increased to 5127 after the country recorded 427 new cases of which 272 are from the Obuasi township. on Tuesday, 12th May 2020.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Akufo-Addo extends ban on public gatherings to May 31

This new update was provided by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service at a briefing on Tuesday morning. He said recoveries and deaths however still stand at 494 and 22 respectively.

According to Dr Patrick Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, the majority of the new cases were recorded from workplaces.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nana Addo outlines immune system booster remedies for Ghanaians

However, 130 persons are awaiting their second negative test, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Stay with us for more updates.

