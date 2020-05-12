COVID-19: Ghana’s case count hit 5,127 with 494 recoveries

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases count has increased to 5127 after the country recorded 427 new cases of which 272 are from the Obuasi township. on Tuesday, 12th May 2020.

This new update was provided by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service at a briefing on Tuesday morning. He said recoveries and deaths however still stand at 494 and 22 respectively.

According to Dr Patrick Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, the majority of the new cases were recorded from workplaces.

However, 130 persons are awaiting their second negative test, according to the Ghana Health Service.

