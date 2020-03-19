type here...
COVID-19: Ghana confirms 11 coronavirus case
COVID-19: Ghana confirms 11 coronavirus case

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghana-Covid-19-cases-rise-to-11
There have been another two cases of the novel coronavirus in the country aside from the earlier two incidents that were reported in the morning.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed two more cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) bring the number to 11.

According to the Ghana Health Service, both were imported cases, adding that the patients are receiving treatment in isolation.

According to the report, the two new cases were reported in the Ashanti Region.

The first is a 59-year-old Ghanaian woman, resident in the United Kingdom who recently returned to Ghana and currently living in Kumasi, reported to a private hospital with a history of fever, general uneasiness, cough, and runny nose.

Her condition was suspected to be COVID-19. The sample was subsequently collected and sent to KCCR and the report was received this early morning as positive for COVID-19.

The second case is a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader and resident in Kumasi. He felt ill and reported to a health facility with fever and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19.

In the meantime, make sure to avoid public places, always wash your hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds, avoid handshakes, hugs and always maintain a 3-meter distance with people.

