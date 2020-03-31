type here...
Covid-19: Ghana confirms 9 more cases, total positive cases now 161

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Coronavirus
The coronavirus cases in Ghana has jumped up from 152 to 161 in less than 24 hours.

As at 31 st March 2020, 15:00 hrs, nine (9) new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from NMIMR since the last update at 08:30hrs on 30th March 2020.

READ ALSO: 31 out of 152 Coronavirus patients in Ghana recovered

All nine were reported from Accra, three of them traveled to Ghana within the past 14 days from Germany, France and Hungary respectively but for six (6) of them there is no history of travel outside.

The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) also reported on tests from 77 samples including samples from 41 asymptomatic contacts of a case from Tamale Teaching Hospital and all are NEGATIVE for COVID-19.

This brings up to a total of 161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana, including five (5) deaths as of 31 st March 2020 at 15:00Hr.

Three (3) of the confirmed cases have fully recovered and reverted to negative status for COVID-19 after repeat test following recovery from symptoms.

As of 31st March 2020, an additional thirty-one (31) confirmed cases have significantly improved with no symptoms and have been discharged from admission for home care pending repetition of laboratory tests.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus victim escapes from quarantine facility in the North

This adds to the 18 that were earlier being managed from home and bring the number of cases on home care to forty-nine (49).

Processes for enhanced contact tracing and laboratory testing have been initiated. A total of 1,185 contacts have been identified and are being followed up.

All five (5) deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection. The pieces of information given above are from the Ghana Health Service online updates on coronavirus.

