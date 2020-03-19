COVID-19: Ghana confirms its ninth coronavirus case

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, Ghana has confirmed two extra coronavirus cases, totalling the cases to nine in just a week.

This information was relayed by Ghana’s Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah on Thursday, March 19, 2020, announced via his official Twitter handle.

He wrote: “Covid-19 Update, Unfortunately, we have confirmed two more cases overnight. Ghana’s case count is now at 9. Health services are still managing all suspected and confirmed cases well.”

He said the country confirmed the two extra cases of the deadly coronavirus Wednesday night 18 th March 2020.

The identity of the two patients are not yet known, but trust us to give you the latest on that development, we are monitoring.