COVID-19: Ghana's Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19: Ghana’s Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus

By Mr. Tabernacle
Exclusive reports that have reached our front desk confirms that Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Minister has been receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra over the past week after he tested positive.

Multiple sources in the medical team at the hospital confirmed the information. Adding that the Dormaa Central MP was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and is “in a stable condition”.

The UGMC currently has 4 patients on admission at the ICU with several others in the main wards of the hospital’s COVID-19 wing.

The Health Minister who announced Ghana’s first COVID-19 case in a night broadcast in March this year would be the first high profile government official to have confirmed positive for the novel Coronavirus.

He is known for urging the public to be cautious of the virus during his regular appearances at the bi-weekly press briefings on COVID-19 by the Information Ministry which has been conspicuously put on hold for a while.

The information is coming at a time the leader of government business in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah lamented how MPs, Parliamentary Service staff and journalists who tested positive for the virus have refused to self isolate.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly in the Western Region, Anthony K.K. Sam, has passed away due to an illness close associates have disclosed as COVID-19.

Source:GHPAGE

