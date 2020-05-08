LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Source:GHPAGE
News

COVID-19: Ghana records a total of 4,012 positive cases

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
The total positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana have shockingly skyrocketed to 4,012 with 18 deaths and 323 recoveries Ghpage.com can confirm.

The new figure by the Ghana Health Service represents an increase of 921 cases from the last update announced on Thursday.

According to Ghana Health Service, Over 50% of these cases were as a result of an outbreak in an industrial facility with 1,300 workers of which 533 have been confirmed positive.

Take a look at the current regional break down of the confirmed cases:

More soon….

